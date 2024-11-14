Prime Video's new series Secret Level features an episode based on Concord and with the official trailer for it now out, fans have been saying the same thing on YouTube.

Secret Level is an upcoming "adult-animated anthology series which has original stories set within the worlds of some of the most beloved video games", according to the official synopsis.



For those that don't know, Concord is a failed multiplayer live service shooter that released earlier this year but had the plug pulled on it less than two weeks after launch because of just how badly it flopped.



Firewalk Studios had developed the game since 2016 and it reportedly cost somewhere in the estimated region of $100m-$200m, but when the decision was announced to pull it, the game had sold just over 25,000 copies across PlayStation and PC and is understood to have made just $1m.

The studio has since been shut down completely.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, creator and executive producer of Secret Level Tim Miller revealed Concord had been pulled even before the episode on it was finished.

An episode based on the world of Concord is in Prime Video's upcoming Secret Level series / Prime Video

"I honestly don't understand why it didn't work," Miller said. "I know that they were trying to do the best they could and they were a talented group of artists, so I feel terrible for that.

"I don't feel bad that it's a part of the show because I think it's an episode that turned out really well and you can kind of see the potential of this world and the characters.

"If it's the remaining vestige of that product, I hope the developers feel that it's in some way worthy, just a little bit, of the blood, sweat and tears they put into it."

A trailer for Secret Level recently dropped on YouTube and in the comments, fans have been saying the same thing about Concord.

One said: "The fact that Concord died before its episode could even release tells you all you need to know."

"Saying that Concord is one of our favorite games is a bold statement," another commented.

"They have the opportunity to do the funniest thing and make the Concord episode actually really good," read one comment.



Another said: "Concord, a game with a lifespan of one week, a world record never seen before in any triple A game = a favourite game."



And one commented: "Inspired by your favourite game: my favourite game is Concord - said no-one."

