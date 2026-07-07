Criterion Games at 30: The British-based studio thriving amid global gaming turmoil

30 years is a heck of a long time. (As someone who's currently 31, it pains me to say that - but it's true.) Back in 1996, the Nintendo 64 released, Hotmail launched and the world's very first flip phone was marketed.

With that in mind, in the world of gaming with how fast the industry and technologies more and develop, 30 years is quite simply an eternity.

In a current climate where gaming is facing so many unprecedented challenges and huge uncertainty, step forward British-based studio Criterion Games which has consistently adapted and thrived throughout the last three decades despite everything being thrown at it.

Formerly referred to as 'The Burnout Studio', a tag which some gamers may still know it by today, Criterion has evolved to be so much more than that, having started with the revolutionary RenderWare engine before making great racing, action and first-person shooter games.

It actually started in 1993 as a software company after being spun off, developing RenderWare, before rebranding as Criterion Games in 1996 when it began to develop its own games as well as the engine that became key during the PS2 / XBOX / Nintendo GameCube era. Criterion was acquired by EA (Electronic Arts) in 2004.

Its portfolio includes Burnout (with Burnout 3: Takedown widely considered as one of the best arcade racing games ever made), entries in the Need for Speed series, Black, Star Wars Battlefront and, of course, Battlefield 6 which the studio continues to work on and develop today.

Burnout 3: Takedown is widely considered to be one of the best arcade racing games of all time / Criterion Games, Electronic Arts

Speaking to Indy100 at a Criterion studio tour, Rebecka Coutaz, Criterion and DICE general manager and vice president, said: "The people have been at the heart of this longevity.

"Every time there has been a change in the industry, they've been there, they have shown the different genres they can work on and embrace that change. There's so much passion.

"We have a very diverse team with very talented people who have joined us from all over the world and our British DNA is so important, such as being pragmatic and being able to have hard and challenging discussions, come to a decision and then come back to that British humour and wit.

"Sometimes it is tense in game development, there are milestones to meet and decisions to make which is tough as we're all creators, but being able to lighten some situations with that British humour is important. I have to protect that identity as it's what makes Criterion as good as it is."

Coutaz also shared how she plans to help lead Criterion through such a tricky time for the gaming industry.

"Criterion was different 10 years ago and Criterion will be different in 10 years," she said. "We challenge assumptions, we push boundaries, we are super curious, we are asking the right questions and we're humble about it because if you don't ask the right questions, you do not learn, you do not grow and you cannot be among the best.

"We actually have job openings at the moment, the market is tough and you've got to be the best at what you're creating. We are. You have to have passion and belief and we have that.

"I think we are super well positioned for the future. I'm looking forward. We have a great talent market in the UK."

Recording mocap (motion capture) at Criterion Games / Jake Brigstock, Indy100 & The Independent

The Criterion tour allowed me to have a little peek behind the curtain at how its games are made, including how it captures mocap (motion capture), audio and technical editing, in other words coding the game with logic so it runs how it should and everything happens how you'd expect.

I was shown and got to experience so much really cool stuff, such as a dedicated microphone that specifically records ground sounds, Criterion using a very innovative way to capture mocap quickly and effectively in a small room and a dedicated racing sim rig with EA Sports F1 25 2026 Season Pack loaded (which I could barely peel myself away from).

It was also fascinating to see how each of these teams are trusted individually to get on with their area of expertise, deliver the best of what they can and for it to then all come together in one package.

(I also had a chance to check out Battlefield 6 Season 4 - more on that soon.)

But the one thing that really stood out was the enthusiasm of all the developers I had the pleasure of meeting.

Every single person spoke and explained passionately about what they do, how they use their expertise and how that all then comes together.

And Danny Isaac, a senior producer at Criterion, agrees with Coutaz a key part of Criterion's longevity and success has been down to those kind of extremely passionate people.

Criterion Games is currently continuing to develop Battlefield 6 / Battlefield Studios, Electronic Arts

"Why I love doing what I do is the people, looking at something new, having those moments together when you're picking up the controller and seeing something you've never seen before come together," he told Indy100.

"It's that potential to always see something new that gets me up on a Monday morning and gives me a spring in my step."

He also said another key component to Criterion standing the test of time has been its willingness to adapt, not back itself in a corner and to give players the "best experiences we can".

"We've always had the player experience at the heart of what we do and respect that," Isaac said.

"Our adaptability as a studio has always been a thing. It was the thing in the industry 30 years ago and we've learned that through the past decades along with strong technical expertise shown by RenderWare.

"Having said that it's all about picking up the controller and that feeling of the game."

It's so encouraging to see a studio like Criterion doing so well, especially during such a painfully difficult time for the gaming industry. Here's to the next 30 years.

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