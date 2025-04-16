Destiny 2 developer Bungie has revealed more about its brand new expansion The Edge of Fate will be revealed on May 6.



Destiny 2 is a free-to-play online first-person shooter with role-playing game elements that released in 2017 with Destiny as a series starting out in 2014.



Destiny 2 started out as a paid premium title before Bungie took the decision to make it free-to-play and release expansions that could be purchased.

Bungie revealed in a social media post there will be a reveal event for The Edge of Fate on May 6 at 5pm BST / 12noon ET / 9am PT as well as a look at what else is in store for the 11th year of Destiny.

The Edge of Fate will be the first expansion since The Final Shape which concluded the 10-year long story that started in the first game.



Join us on May 6, 2025 as we reveal The Edge of Fate and the upcoming year of Destiny 2.



It was previously suggested the expansion will release on July 15 as there was an in-game clock counting down to this but this was removed a few months ago.

What's known so far is that Bungie will stop releasing big yearly expansions and will start releasing bi-annual, medium sized expansions instead.

Developers have previously said players will be taken to a Metroidvania-inspired destination.

Metroidvania is a compound of Metroid and Castlevania used to describe a subgenre of action-adventure and platformer games which are characterised by non-linear exploration and guided progression.

It seems although Bungie recently revealed more about its latest IP Marathon, the studio's first new IP since Destiny, that Destiny will not be forgotten about and will continue to be updated and expanded.

