Fallout 3 Remastered release date revealed by renowned insider

A renowned leaker has revealed when it's likely Fallout 3 Remastered will be released by Bethesda.

Fallout 3 Remastered was mentioned in leaked court documents from Xbox's acquisition of Bethesda, which was finalised in 2021, and revealed a number of new titles and existing ones that were planned to be remastered or remade at the time.

Other titles named in the documents included the expected imminent release of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered which has seemingly been leaked by Virtuous, one of the companies understood to have been working on it.

Because of that, it led Fallout fans to ask for an update on Fallout 3 Remastered and if it is still in the works or not and renowned leaker NateTheHate responded to some of the questions.

NateTheHate correctly revealed Nintendo would reveal the Switch 2 on January 16 earlier this year and recently said a potential release of an Oblivion Remaster would "release likely sooner than the original June target".

When asked if anything new about Fallout 3 Remastered had been heard, NateTheHate replied: "It'll be a while before we see it."

Another user asked NateTheHate if it's "still happening" to which he relied: "Planned but won't be for a while."

Fallout 3 is an action role-playing game from Bethesda that first released in 2008 on PS3, Xbox 360 and PC. It's the Fallout title with the most Game of the Year awards and highest MetaCritic score.

Fallout 3 was revolutionary when it released because of its incredibly well realised and detailed open world, the way it blended a post-apocalyptic setting with 1950s American culture, a brilliant story and a morality system.



Fallout 3 Remastered has not been confirmed by Bethesda.



