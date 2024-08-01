Dr Disrespect has posted on social media for the first time in weeks after revelations about why the renowned streamer was banned on Twitch surfaced.

He confirmed he was banned from the streaming platform in 2020 for messaging a minor in a lengthy statement after allegations were made by two former Twitch employees.



Dr Disrespect received a huge backlash online after making the admission; a number of companies cut ties with him, including Midnight Society which has now distanced itself even further.

He recently changed the header on his X / Twitter page to an image of a fishing float with an angry face on it which looks lonely in choppy waters out at sea in a dark and moody looking picture.

But now he has made his first official post since the admission.

Keeping with the cryptic theme, Dr Disrespect posted an image on his X / Twitter account of what appears to be him in his renowned red with his hands together sat behind a chess board with chess pieces and checkers on it.

It has a rather dark and moody feel to it, similar to his new header.

Dr Disrespect said in his last stream, just before he admitted to the allegations, that he would be taking an extended break but would be back at some point in the future.

He also responded to a follower's comment too.

Dr Disrespect previously posted a lengthy statement on X / Twitter.



He said: "Were there Twitch Whisper messages with an individual minor back in 2017? The answer is yes.

"Were there real intentions behind these messages, the answer is absolutely not. These were casual, mutual conversations that sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate but nothing more.

"Nothing illegal happened, no pictures were shared, no crimes were committed, I never even met the individual."

Dr Disrespect used to work for Sledgehammer Games but built up his own persona streaming games such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and PUBG: Battlegrounds.



He built a huge following and had more than four million followers on Twitch but was banned from the platform in June 2020 - the reason was never confirmed until Dr Disrespect made that statement.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.