PS6 LIVE: New Sony patent reveals huge plans

A new Sony patent reveals what the company is likely to be planning for the expected upcoming PS6 console.

Sony has yet to officially announce the PlayStation 6 although the company has previously said a new console is "top of mind".

Recent rumours suggest Sony could launch the PlayStation console alongside a handheld device, with leaks pointing to upgraded hardware specifications, AI-powered features, improved graphics and key performance upgrades.

Follow Indy100's PS6 live blog below for all the latest PlayStation 6 news, release date rumours, price updates, hardware leaks, specs, Sony announcements and breaking news as they happen.

New Sony patent 'reveals' huge PS6 plans A new Sony patent reveals what kind of controller the company may be planning for the expected upcoming PS6 console. The PS5 launched with the DualSense Wireless controller, which includes advanced haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, and it seems Sony is looking at how it can innovate with controllers designed for the PS6. A US patent application filed 16 January 2025, which was published on 16 July 2026, details designs for a controller with a detachable touchscreen and a rotating navigation dial. The abstract said: "A video game system includes a controller for a video game system that includes a controller body, a processor included in the controller body and a user input device communicatively coupled with the processor and attached to one or more locations on the controller body. "The user input device includes a graphical user interface configured to present selectable icons to control or navigate features of the video game system and a rotating member that rotates relative to an axis that intersects the controller body such that at least one or more of the selectable icons is selected or one or more of the features is controlled or navigated." Patents do not confirm these products will be manufactured but indicate what companies are exploring.

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