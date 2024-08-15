Dr Disrespect has confirmed he will "be back soon" and that he and his followers "have lots to talk about" after he deleted a Tweet in which he made a statement admitting to messaging a minor on Twitch.

He confirmed he was banned from the streaming platform in 2020 for messaging a minor in a lengthy statement after allegations were made by two former Twitch employees.



Dr Disrespect received a huge backlash online after making the admission; a number of companies cut its ties with him, including Midnight Society which despite mutually agreeing to part company has since distanced itself even further.

After recently posting an image of what appeared to be him in his renowned red outfit, with his hands together sat behind a chess board with chess pieces and checkers on it while lashing out at negative comments, he has shared another Tweet, confirming he will be "back soon".

Dr Disrespect said: "Vacation is just too good right now. We'll be back soon though Champs. We have lots to talk about."

It comes after Dr Disrespect deleted a lengthy statement he made on X / Twitter admitting to inappropriately messaging a minor.

The statement said: "Were there Twitch Whisper messages with an individual minor back in 2017? The answer is yes.



"Were there real intentions behind these messages, the answer is absolutely not. These were casual, mutual conversations that sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate but nothing more.

"Nothing illegal happened, no pictures were shared, no crimes were committed, I never even met the individual."

He has also updated the header on his page - previously, it was an image of a fishing float with an angry face on it which looked lonely in choppy waters out at sea in a dark and moody looking picture.

The new header is an extension of that, showing beneath the surface of the float the water is bobbing on.

It reveals a crumpled piece of paper which has the start of Dr Disrespect's deleted Tweet on it.

Dr Disrespect used to work for Sledgehammer Games but built up his own persona streaming games such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and PUBG: Battlegrounds.



He built a huge following and had more than four million followers on Twitch but was banned from the platform in June 2020 - the reason was never confirmed until Dr Disrespect made that statement.

He has since lost more than 20,000 followers on his X / Twitter account.

