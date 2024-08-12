Dr Disrespect lost followers on social media at an astonishing rate since allegations were made he contacted a minor on Twitch which he confirmed.

He said he was banned from the streaming platform in 2020 for messaging a minor in a lengthy statement after allegations were made by two former Twitch employees.



Dr Disrespect received a huge backlash online after making the admission; a number of companies cut ties with him, including Midnight Society which has now distanced itself even further.

After changing the header on his X / Twitter page, he recently posted an image of what appears to be him in his renowned red with his hands together sat behind a chess board with chess pieces and checkers on it and lashed out at negative comments he got.

According to Social Blade, in June and July, the streamer lost a whopping 21,000 followers.

Dr Disrespect had been silent from confirming the allegations to posting that cryptic image (aside from changing his header), which he did on July 31.

In the two days after that, his follower count shot up by 5,000 and it has since stabilised around the 2.55million mark.

Dr Disrespect's followers on X / Twitter have dropped significantly / @drdisrespect, Instagram

Dr Disrespect previously posted a lengthy statement on X / Twitter.



He said: "Were there Twitch Whisper messages with an individual minor back in 2017? The answer is yes.

"Were there real intentions behind these messages, the answer is absolutely not. These were casual, mutual conversations that sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate but nothing more.

"Nothing illegal happened, no pictures were shared, no crimes were committed, I never even met the individual."

Dr Disrespect used to work for Sledgehammer Games but built up his own persona streaming games such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and PUBG: Battlegrounds.



He built a huge following and had more than four million followers on Twitch but was banned from the platform in June 2020 - the reason was never confirmed until Dr Disrespect made that statement.

