YouTuber Max Fosh has made a name for himself for being “silly to the max” – with past antics including fooling Gatwick passengers with a “Welcome to Luton” sign, hiring nine bald men to spoil The Lion King for a friend and tricking an estate agent into letting him have a dump in a £10 million penthouse.

Now, the former London mayoral candidate has once again bantered with the referee at the Sidemen Charity Match, as he was handed yet another yellow card during gameplay at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

As a reminder, back in 2023, Fosh whipped out an Uno reverse card at West Ham’s London Stadium when he was handed a yellow by former Premier League referee and now Gladiators ref Mark Clattenburg – in scenes which soon went viral online.

“Respect the meme, ref,” Fosh wrote on Twitter/X following the gag.

This year, as the comedian returned to the charity match and to the YouTube All-Stars team, the 29-year-old had another trick up his sleeve for if – or, rather, when – he would be handed another yellow card.

After carrying out a dramatic tackle against fellow creator Joe Weller of Sidemen FC, Clattenburg wasn’t happy and called Fosh over for a word, where he received his latest booking.

Except, taking the card from the ref, Fosh whipped out his own mini-shredder and placed the card in it.

It didn’t work at first, prompting him to throw both the card and the device to the ground in frustration, before realising the machine was working and he could cut the card up into little, tiny pieces, which he did.

Clattenburg was then seen sharing a laugh with Fosh over the antics, and social media loved it too, landing the YouTuber another viral moment:

Not only that, but a “new meme template” was born:

And that wasn’t the only winning moment for Fosh, as the YouTube All-Stars lifted the trophy following a penalty shootout, with the main game ending in a 9-9 draw.

“If you shred your yellow card does it still count.” Fosh later wrote on Instagram.

Fair point.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.