Resident Evil Requiem leaks rife as it seems gamers are getting copies early

It seems some gamers have managed to get their hands on early copies of Resident Evil Requiem ahead of its official release and leaks have already started to appear online.

Renowned Resident Evil leaker Dusk Golem said in a X / Twitter post they "can personally verify" that keen gamers have managed to get their hands on early copies of the game.

Accompanying this is an image of a physical PS5 copy of Resident Evil Requiem which seems to be out there already.

Dusk Golem also warned fans to "brace yourselves" for spoilers and, sure enough, there are a few that are already circulating on social media.

If you want to enjoy Resident Evil Requiem spoiler free, it might be worth taking necessary measures to avoid them as a handful have already started appearing on sites such as Reddit.

In our Resident Evil Requiem hands-on preview, we said: "So far, Requiem feels a bit like a Resident Evil greatest hits but that is by no means a bad thing.

"Taking the best parts of one of the best horror series of all time and bringing them all together in one package is a smart move from Capcom, especially with Resident Evil turning 30.

"A greatest hits can sometimes lack a bit of originality or bring anything new to the table but there's plenty of fresh ideas for players to enjoy in Requiem so far.

"Hopefully it can do what all good horror games should do and maintain the level of fear and tension throughout without feeling stale - and stand as a great game in its own right despite its obvious influences."

Resident Evil Requiem officially releases on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC on 27 February.



