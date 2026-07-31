The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake release date 'revealed' by Nintendo

A release date for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake may have been revealed by a Nintendo listing that seems to have since been taken down, according to a social media claim.

It was posted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit that Nintendo seemed to set two listings live for Amiibo - one for Sword Kirby and Dragoon plus another for Noir Dedede and Hydra - to release on 11 November in the UK and 12 November in the US.

Links to the listings provided appear to have since been taken down.

Usually, Nintendo has a history of releasing Amiibo on the same day of first-party releases and with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake releasing at some point in 2026, this has sparked speculation this major release could launch on 11 or 12 November in line with the listings.

In the comments on the post, others have been commenting with their takes.

One said: "People who want GTA will buy GTA. People who want OoT will buy OoT. There is also crossover, so people who want both will buy both. Neither game will suffer from being released close to each other. If indeed OoT releases early Nov, or any point around late Oct or early Dec."



A second commented: "They really were just like 'yeah we're doing it' and haven't said s*** for two months."

"The GTA stuff makes no sense to me," a third countered. "'We don't want to risk our game not being bought because of GTA so let's release it in a month when literally everything else is coming out instead', good on Nintendo if this is true."

A fourth pointed out: "Zelda Wind Waker HD released in the same month as GTA 5 and it did fine."

And a fifth added: "I'd rather have a Switch 2 and Ocarina than GTA 6."

A release date for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake has not been officially confirmed at the time of writing.

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