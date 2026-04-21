Elden Ring movie full cast and release date announcement has got everyone talking

The full cast and release date for the upcoming Elden Ring movie have been officially confirmed and the announcements have got everyone talking on social media.

Game studio Bandai Namco is working with A24 on the production of the live-action movie adaptation and it's slated for release on 3 March 2028.

It's been confirmed production will begin this Spring and will be filmed for IMAX.

The full cast has been announced too, which is as follows:

Kit Connor (Warfare, Heartstopper)

Ben Whishaw (Skyfall, Paddington)

Cailee Spaeny (Alien: Romulus, Civil War)

Tom Burke (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Black Bag)

Havana Rose Liu (Bottoms)

Sonoya Mizuno (Ex Machina)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Ruby Cruz (Willow, Bottoms)

Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)

John Hodgkinson

Jefferson Hall

Emma Laird

Peter Serafinowicz

A lot of people have been talking about the announcements online, with a lot of speculation about who could be playing who.

On a post in the Elden Ring Subreddit, one said: "Give me a Jonathan Pryce as Gideon Ofnir any day of the week."

"Nick Offerman as Hewg?" a second pondered.

A third commented: "Okay hear me out. Ian McShane as the voice of Margit / Morgott. I can totally hear him saying 'foul tarnished'."

A fourth mused: "My first guess is almost everyone is playing new characters we haven't seen or heard about before. I still very much expect Garland to make a new story set in the same world and not a straight adaptation of the game or its lore. That's not his style, plus I think it would be way too hard to fit into a single movie."

"Stacked cast," a fifth declared.

A lot of people have been commenting about Elden Ring movie's release date too.

One said: "I'm seated. The theatre employees are scared and asking me to leave because it 'hasn't even finished filming yet' but I'm simply too seated."

A second commented: "Honestly glad to hear the release date is so far out and it's not being rushed."

"Peak," a third declared.

A fourth questioned: "Who wants to bet it comes out before Tarnished Edition?"

And a fifth said: "Announcing it over a year in advance just like real game devs, they know it's going to be peak."

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