Monster Hunter Wilds Nintendo Switch 2 performance details 'revealed'

Details about how Monster Hunter Wilds could run on Nintendo Switch 2 have been 'revealed' through datamining.

Monster Hunter Wilds is the latest mainline entry in the hugely successful action role-playing game series from Capcom where players can team up or play solo and fight huge monsters. A Switch 2 port of the game has been rumoured for a while.

And now a datamine that's been shared in the MonsterHunterLeaks Subreddit shows what's claimed to be performance information for the how the game could run on the Switch 2.

Datamining is the process of digging through lots of information from game developers, such as code, to try and find out what could be new.

The screenshots appear to show that Monster Hunter Wilds could run between 1080p and 1440p when docked and at 720p and 864p in handheld with the frame rate being 30-40ps (frames per second).

Monster Hunter Wilds has had performance issues on other platforms since launch so if the port does turn out to be true, it will be interesting to see how it runs on Nintendo hardware.

Posts from the monsterhunterleaks

community on Reddit

A Nintendo Switch 2 port of Monster Hunter Wilds has not been officially confirmed by Capcom at the time of writing and remains speculation until anything is announced.

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