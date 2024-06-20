Shadow of the Erdtree becomes the highest-rated DLC of all time

Developer FromSoftware's upcoming expansion for Elden Ring, which is published by Bandai Namco, called Shadow of the Erdtree has become the highest-rated DLC of all time, according to MetaCritic.

Reviewers have had early access to the DLC so they can share their thoughts on it ahead of it releasing on June 21.

And at the time of writing, Shadow of the Erdtree has a score of 95 based on 58 critic reviews; of those 58, 22 of them have given it a full score of 100.

The main Elden Ring game has a score of 96 from 93 reviews to put that into context.

Both games have a rating of 'universal acclaim'.

Shadow of the Erdtree has surpassed The Witcher 3's DLC Blood and Wine which has a Metascore of 92.



DLC scores are generally lower because they are add-ons to full games.

ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree – Official Launch Trailer www.youtube.com

Twitch's most subscribed streamer Kai Cenat has confirmed he will be doing another marathon stream, this time of Shadow of the Erdtree starting the day it releases.

Elden Ring is still not the "ideal fantasy RPG" that FromSoftware's president Hidetaka Miyazaki is yearning for and when asked what would be, he teased "it's hard to say without giving spoilers for my next idea or our next games".

Some of those who have had early access to Shadow of the Erdtree posted spoilers online, with developers FromSoftware warning its community about them if they wanted to play the expansion spoiler-free.

A number of requirements need to be fulfilled before players can access the Shadow of the Erdtree - one of those is to beat an optional boss called Mohg, Lord of Blood; check out our guide of how to beat the boss if you're stuck.

