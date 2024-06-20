Kai Cenat announces Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree marathon stream

Twitch's most subscribed streamer Kai Cenat has confirmed he will be doing another marathon stream starting June 21 - this one for the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC for Elden Ring.

Cenat's last marathon stream was of him playing Elden Ring; it lasted for 167 hours and he died in-game 1,701 times.

He carried on the stream as he slept and even during this downtime still had the most viewed video on Twitch.

Cenat announced a timeline of what he planned to marathon stream through the rest of 2024 and this is the first one on his list.

He confirmed this with a recent X / Twitter post: "PLAYING ELDEN RING DLC UNTIL I BEAT IT."

Cenat confirmed the stream will start on June 21 at 6pm EST (3pm PT / 11pm BST) and will last for more than 100 hours - basically until he's completed it.

Cenat's Elden Ring stream, which lasted non-stop from May 10 through May 17, saw him at times screaming his way through hours of trying to beat big bosses, including one which reportedly took him 30 hours and 433 deaths to beat, but he vowed to not quit until he completed it, which he duly did.

Along the way, Cenat even won $100,000 from Adin Ross who bet he couldn't beat take out Godfrey on the first try, which he did.

Summarising his experience, he described Elden Ring as "cinema" and said it was his "favourite game EVER played for a marathon on stream".

Cenat previously said the Shadow of the Erdtree stream may be even longer than the Elden Ring one as he wants to explore more.

Sekiro, Bully, Bloodborne and the Dark Souls trilogy were the games he said he plans to marathon stream after Shadow of the Erdtree.

