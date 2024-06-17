FromSoftware warn Elden Ring fans about sharing Shadow of the Erdtree spoilers

Elden Ring developer FromSoftware has warned its community about spoilers circulating online for its upcoming DLC Shadow of the Erdtree.



Shadow of the Erdtree is a huge Elden Ring expansion releasing on June 21.



It's the only DLC that will be made for Elden Ring and some have been able to play it ahead of its general release with early access.

But some of those have posted spoilers online, including leaks of the entire final boss fight.

FromSoftware has warned about these spoilers circulating with a Tweet.

"With the release of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, please be mindful of spoilers for those who want to tread into the Realm of Shadow with nothing but their determination and their minds unclouded," it said.

Shadow of the Erdtree is a big new expansion which features a brand new story set in the Land of Shadow with loads of new dungeons, enemies, weapons and equipment.



The bio on Steam for the expansion says: "Discover uncharted territories, face formidable adversaries and revel in the satisfying triumph of victory. Dive into the riveting interplay of characters, where drama and intrigue intertwine, that create an immersive experience to savor and enjoy."

The expansion is available on all of the platforms Elden Ring is playable on, which are PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Steam.

A number of requirements need to be fulfilled before players can access the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC - one of those is to beat an optional boss called Mohg, Lord of Blood; check out our guide of how to beat the boss if you're stuck.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings