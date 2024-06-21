Hidetaka Miyazaki, the game director of Elden Ring at developer FromSoftware, said making the game easier "would break it" as the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC launches.

Elden Ring released in 2022 to widespread critical acclaim and it's been the same story with the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, which has become the highest rated DLC of all time, out June 21.



While the game is arguably easier than some of FromSoftware's Souls games, which are notorious for being really difficult, it's still not for those who get frustrated at not being able to beat bosses at the first time of asking.

When asked about this in an interview with The Telegraph , Miyazaki said if the game was any easier, it "would break it".

ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree – Official Launch Trailer Witness the birth of a God. The coming of a Lord. And follies better left forgotten. In that forsaken place, blood must spill.

"If we really wanted the whole world to play the game, we could just crank the difficulty down more and more," he said.

"But that wasn't the right approach. Had we taken that approach, I don't think the game would have done what it did because the sense of achievement that players gain from overcoming these hurdles is such a fundamental part of the experience.

"Turning down difficulty would strip the game of that joy - which, in my eyes, would break the game itself."

Elden Ring is still not the "ideal fantasy RPG" that Miyazaki is yearning for and when asked what would be, he teased "it's hard to say without giving spoilers for my next idea or our next games".

