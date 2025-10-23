Elden Ring Tarnished Edition for Nintendo Switch 2 delay has gamers saying same thing

Elden Ring Tarnished Edition for the Nintendo Switch 2 has been delayed and gamers have all been saying the same thing about it on social media.



Elden Ring Tarnished Edition will include the base game, Shadow of the Erdtree DLC and exclusive new in-game content all in one package.

The Souls action role-playing game is considered to be among the very best games of all time.

It was scheduled to release at some point in 2025 but on the official Elden Ring X / Twitter account, it was confirmed the game will now release next year.

A post said: "While development on Elden Ring Tarnished Edition continues wholeheartedly toward release, we have decided to move the launch to 2026 to allow time for performance adjustments.

"We apologise to players looking forward to the game and thank you for your patience and support."

The announcement was reposted into the Elden Ring Subreddit and a lot of gamers have had similar thoughts about it in the comments.

One said: "Well, to be expected seeing the optimisation, let's wait until next year for a new game plus 🕊️"

"The FPS drop at the beginning of the Tarnished Edition trailer slapped too hard," a second mused.

A third commented: "This is what a good developer does."

A fourth agreed: "Well this is a good thing! Lots of games came out with performance problems recently. At least FromSoftware respect us as players."

"It's for the best honestly," a fifth said. "The Gamescom demo was horrendous, it's actually shocking and it's no surprise Bandai Namco didn't want people to film it."

