Elden Ring fans already have major issues with the movie adaptation

An Elden Ring movie adaptation has been officially announced but some fans are skeptical about it being live action and not animated, and others have voiced concerns about it not being a TV series.

Bandai Namco, which publishes Elden Ring games that are developed by studio From Software, confirmed that A24 will produce it and it will be directed by Alex Garland.

Rumours about an Elden Ring movie adaptation have been circulating for some time and now they have finally been confirmed.

Bandai Namco posted on social media: "We're thrilled to announce that Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc and A24 are teaming up with writer and director Alex Garland to bring FromSoftware Inc's world-renowned video game Elden Ring to life as a live-action film.

"We're truly excited to bring the world of Elden Ring to fans in a new form, outside the game. Stay tuned. The path ahead is only beginning."

The response to the Tweet has been mixed, but some fans saying they want to buy tickets already and will absolutely not miss this.

Comments include "I will be renting an entire theatre day 1", "I WILL BE SEATED AND WATCHING" and "I'm buying my ticket RIGHT NOW!"

But some have voiced concerns about it being live action and not animated, and others are worried that it's not a TV series.

One user said: "This won't work out well, especially for a movie instead of a TV series. Elden Ring is full of show, don't tell style writing. Hollywood doesn't know how to properly do that and resorts to tell, don't show writing where everything has to be explained on screen by someone."



Another commented: "Uhhh... Why a film? Given the sheer length of the game's plot and amount of lore, would a series not be more logical?"

"Why live action though?" a third mused.

A fourth said: "You can't really justify a gaming experience that takes your average player anywhere from 20-40 hours to beat and cram it all into a two hour movie. It would be better service to the fandom as an anime with three seasons... Elden Ring Part 1, ER Part 2 and ER: Shadow of the Erdtree."

This was also reposted in the Elden Ring Subreddit and similarly, it mostly seems to have gone down well, with a post about it having 10k upvotes at the time of writing but some fans voiced concern.

One said: "The guy is a pretty big fan of Elden Ring himself. I'm pretty sure if anything, the movie will revolve around the age of the Erdtree and backstory lore and not the base game. I also think it'd work as a series like Game of Thrones, just follow different characters in different locations, rather than a movie, unless they decide to make a trilogy out of it."

"I would have preferred an animated movie or about eight animated episodes ngl," another commented.

A third said: "Live action eh? Oh boy..."

However more have been enjoying speculating about what they'd like to see from the live action adaptation and that they're excited about it.

One said: "Anything to hear Mike Stoklasa say 'Margit the Fell Omen'.

"Alex Garland is a great fit for this. On top of being a great filmmaker, he reportedly is a big fan of the game," another commented.

A third said: "This is hype to me, he seems like a good fit and like there's a real possibility it could be amazing. Also I just really miss fantasy movies in theatres man there's been a sad lack of them in the last ten years."

