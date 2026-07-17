Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters: Everything we know so far

Bethesda has finally officially confirmed that Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters are indeed real and are in the works at the studio.

Fallout 3 was the first game in the series by developer Bethesda and the first 3D one too, releasing in 2008 and going on to scoop a number of Game of the Year gongs. Fallout New Vegas was developed by Obsidian and published by Bethesda, releasing in 2010 to critical acclaim.



They've been heavily rumoured for a number of years with Bethesda recently confirming they're actually happening, revealing one of the worst kept secrets in the gaming industry.

Here's everything we know so far about the remasters for Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas.

Everything we know so far about speculated Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters / Bethesda

What has been announced about Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters?

In a lengthy update from Bethesda, following a turbulent few weeks for the studio, it confirmed the two remasters are indeed happening.

It said: "We know many players want to revisit previous Fallout experiences. While we're not announcing any dates today, we have been working on remasters for both Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas."



A remaster of Fallout 3 was first mentioned in leaked court documents from Xbox's acquisition of Bethesda, which was finalised in 2021.



This revealed a number of new titles and existing ones that were planned to be remastered or remade at the time, including The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered which shadow dropped in April 2025.

When are the release dates for Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters?

Release dates for Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters are currently unknown but Bethesda may have dropped a bit of a hint about them.

The studio's recent update said: "While we won't host a traditional Fallout Day broadcast this year, we're already planning something special for Fallout's 30th anniversary in 2027, when Fallout Day will be celebrated live in Washington DC."

Could Bethesda choose then to release the remasters? Bethesda's executive producer Todd Howard has said he does like shadow drops, as we saw with The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered...

What can I play Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters on?

If The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is anything to go by, the remasters of Fallout 3 and New Vegas are highly likely to be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC with a potential Nintendo Switch 2 port too.

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