At long last, Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters have been officially confirmed

Bethesda has confirmed one of the worst kept secrets in gaming that remasters of Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas are being worked on.

Following what's been a turbulent few weeks for the studio, it posted a lengthy update on social media to share with fans what it's working on and what to expect in the coming months and years ahead.

It contained updates on Starfield which continues to be developed, that Fallout 5 is in pre-production with Obsidian "working with us on a new Fallout project" and that The Elder Scrolls 6 is the studio's main focus at the moment.

And Bethesda confirmed Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters are indeed real and in the works.

An update said: "We know many players want to revisit previous Fallout experiences. While we're not announcing any dates today, we have been working on remasters for both Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas.

"While we won't host a traditional Fallout Day broadcast this year, we're already planning something special for Fallout's 30th anniversary in 2027, when Fallout Day will be celebrated live in Washington DC.

"We're investing more deeply in the worlds players love, giving creators a bigger role in shaping their experiences and bringing our teams closer together so we can get our games into your hands sooner, support them longer and continue building them alongside you for decades to come.

"Across Bethesda Game Studios, we're building for the future of Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, and Starfield.

"We're investing in our technology, bringing teams closer together, supporting our live games, expanding into new forms of entertainment, and developing the next generation of Bethesda RPGs."

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