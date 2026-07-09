New Fallout game from Obsidian has got everyone saying the same thing

It's reported Obsidian has been put to work on a new Fallout title and everyone has been saying the same thing about it on social media.

There hasn't been a new Fallout game since Fallout 76 released in 2018, although that is a multiplayer title which continues to be updated in live service. The last new single-player Fallout title released more than a decade ago in 2015 with Fallout 4.

Renowned gaming reporter Jason Schreier previously said Obsidian was not working on a new Fallout game - but that was before sweeping XBOX cuts were made. It's reported Obsidian was among the studios affected by these cuts.

Now on BlueSky, Schreier said following following the XBOX layoffs, a planned Avowed sequel has been cancelled and Obsidian "is now beginning work on a new Fallout game, according to people familiar with the plans" as "part of the XBOX restructuring".

XBOX declined to comment on these claims, according to a report from Schreier on Bloomberg.

Schreier's latest report was posted in the Fallout Subreddit and fans have all had the same thing to say in the comments.

One said: "They should've been doing this as soon as the ink dried on MS buying them and Bethesda."

"We will be living in a Fallout world before we get to play the next game," a second commented.

A third declared: "F*****g FINALLY. This should have been in production for the past four years."

A fourth said: "How this wasn't a thing back when Fallout 76 came out is beyond me. But they didn't even start WHEN THE SHOW CAME OUT AND WAS POPULAR."

"Not maximizing on a new Fallout game after literally two seasons of the TV show has to be a major epic failure," a fifth commented. "I was craving new Fallout so badly and would easily spend the money."

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