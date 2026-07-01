Bethesda has confirmed the release date and further details for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered on Nintendo Switch 2 - and it's actually divided gamers on social media.

Oblivion Remastered is a remaster of the much-loved action role-playing game Oblivion that released in 2006 on XBOX 360 and PC and in 2007 on PS3. The remaster first released in April 2025 on PS5, XBOX Series X/S and PC with a Switch 2 release later confirmed.

Bethesda has now confirmed the date for Oblivion Remastered releasing on Switch 2 is 11 August.

It will run with DLSS support on both handheld at 900p resolution and 30fps (frames per second) and docked at 1080p and 30fps. Supported features include motion controls, touch screens and left and right hand mouse mode.

This was posted in the NintendoSwitch2 Subreddit and gamers are divided, with some looking forward to playing the game on the platform and others warning of performance issues that have plagued console and PC releases.

One said: "I've got an overclocked 9800X3D paired with a 4090 and I still couldn't stand how the stutters threw me off. The fact this game hasn't been updated for a year or so doesn't give me a lot of confidence either. God speed, Switch 2."



A second commented: "Oh wowww and it's actually full on cart? I know what I'm getting on my birthday now. Birthday surprise for me lol."

A third warned: "As others have posted, I tried this on PC and the stutters were damn near constant. Shame because I've never played the OG Oblivion and actually wanted to play this. Here's hoping this is patched / updated (but don't hold your breath because it's Bethesda)."

"Hope this gets a nice optimisation boost for Switch 2, it runs like doodoo on PC, even on higher end hardware," a fourth agreed.

But a fifth said: "With Elden Ring and Oblivion, August is going to be a busy month for me!"

And a sixth agreed: "Easily the most excited I have been for a Switch 2 game. Oblivion is such an incredible game, I can't wait to lose a zillion hours in this."

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered releases on Nintendo Switch 2 on 11 August. The game is out now on PS5, XBOX Series X/S and PC.



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