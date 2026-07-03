Fallout game update from renowned insider amid XBOX's Obsidian uncertain future

There's been a small update on the Fallout game series from a renowned gaming industry insider as part of speculation that the future of XBOX studio Obsidian is uncertain.

It's heavily speculated there could be sweeping XBOX layoffs and potential studio closures very soon and one of the studios that was claimed to be at risk is Obsidian, which has made Fallout New Vegas, The Outer Worlds and the Pillars of Eternity games.

The Game Business listed Obsidian as a studio in negotiation with XBOX over potential closure. The article has since been updated to say this was "incorrect" and Jason Schreier said on BlueSky: "I can confirm that Obsidian is *not* in negotiations to avoid shutting down."



And Schreier also commented on claims Obsidian has been working on something new relating to Fallout.

Jordan Middler of Video Games Chronicle (VGC) posted on BlueSky: "Been told multiple times recently they [Obsidian] were early on a Fallout project, which is obviously dream stuff for fans."

But commenting on a post about this on the ResetEra forum, Schreier said: "FWIW this isn't true."

This was put to Middler in the comments of his original post, who said: "I trust Jason 100 per cent, if the things people have told me are wrong, so be it."

So Obsidian Entertainment is not working on anything Fallout related it seems, meaning if there is a remake or remaster of Fallout New Vegas which has been heavily speculated, this is likely to be handled by Bethesda despite Obsidian developing the original.

XBOX layoffs and studio closures have not been confirmed by Microsoft and the company has not yet commented publicly about the speculation.

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