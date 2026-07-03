Hunted Biden quickly because a lot of people’s favourite account after signing up to Twitter/X earlier this summer , and now he’s posted a message trolling Donald Trump over the Iran war.

Biden jokingly nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for ending “the war with Iran at least 38 times”.

Biden, the son of former president Joe Biden, was of course referring to Trump’s coveting of the Nobel Peace Prize, as well as accepting the sycophantic FIFA Peace Prize earlier this year.

This is the same Trump, of course, who recently claimed he wants world peace – then threatened to “bomb the s*** out of Iran” if they didn’t sign a peace deal in the space of 12 hours.

Writing on Twitter/X, Biden said: “No President in History has ended the same war so many times.

“Our Dear Leader has ended the war with Iran at least 38 times by CNN’s count. No President has ever done this before. And he is nowhere near finished ending it.”

He added: “It’s a record worthy of the Nobel committee’s recognition. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Biden, 56, joined social media in May and shared a video at the time sharing that he was seven years sober and thanked those who messaged him about the milestone – and there was one exchange that quickly went viral .

“I’m more proud of that than anything I’ve ever done in my life, and I just want everybody to know that is still out there sick and suffering, there’s a way out, and that way out is together,” he said.

When another account responded by alleging a “bag of coke in the White House” – referencing a news story from 2023 when cocaine was found in the presidential building – belonged to Biden, the artist replied: “It most definitely was not. I would never have forgotten my drugs.”

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