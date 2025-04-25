Huge FBC: Firebreak, PS Plus and Game Pass details officially revealed

New details have been officially revealed about FBC: Firebreak, the latest game from Remedy Entertainment that's set in the same universe as Control which was nominated for a number of Game of the Year awards in 2019 and 2020.

FBC: Firebreak is an upcoming PvE (player versus environment) first-person shooter where players have to work together in teams of three to venture into the Oldest House to defeat enemies infected by the Hiss and restore order in the Bureau.



Remedy hosted a livestream showing off an in-depth look at gameplay along with release details and how the game can be played at launch.

And it's good news for certain PS Plus and Game Pass subscribers.

FBC: Firebreak will release on June 17 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. It will also be available on PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers, as well as Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers, day one.



That means players who are already subscribed to those services will not have to pay extra to play the game on the day of its release.

For players wishing to buy the game, it will cost $39.99 / £32.99 for the base version and all post content launch will be free. There's also a Deluxe Edition for an extra $10 / £7.

The game was revealed during an Xbox Partner Preview event in October.

At the time, game director Mike Kayatta told Xbox Wire: "FBC: Firebreak is not Control DLC and it's definitely not a Control sequel.

"We're actively avoiding coming even close to feeling like either of those things. I guess you could say that it's a spin-off but in the most positive sense of the word.

"It's not designed to be some kind of lesser, bite-sized Control. FBC: Firebreak is its own, fully formed thing."

FBC: Firebreak is Remedy's first ever multiplayer title.

Elsewhere, EA Sports F1 25 developers have revealed key handling changes based on player feedback and Nintendo's own Switch 2 purchase invites may land after the console's launch.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.