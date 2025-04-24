Nintendo's own Switch 2 purchase invites may land after the console's launch

Nintendo has updated its website to say its own purchase invites for the Switch 2 may arrive after the console has launched and those who preorder it might not have theirs in time for release day.

Switch 2 consoles can be preordered through Nintendo's website as long as certain conditions, such as online membership length and original Switch playtime (this criteria differs between countries), are met in an effort to thwart scalpers.

Nintendo has already said the first round of invitations will go out on May 8 in the US but it has since updated its website to say these preorders may not ship in time for its release on June 5 and further invites to get one could even be sent after the launch date.

Its website said: "Due to the very high demand, we will be working diligently to fulfil orders as product becomes available but delivery by June 5 is not guaranteed.

"Your invitation email may arrive after the Nintendo Switch 2 launch. We'll confirm your shipping date upon purchase."

Nintendo Switch 2 consoles are hugely in demand / Screenshot from Nintendo

As mentioned by Nintendo, demand for the console has been sky high. US preorders became available at midnight on April 24 with some retailers and the websites of Walmart, Target and Best Buy all had issues at different points because of the amount of people trying to get one.

Nintendo itself said it wasn't expecting such huge levels of demand in Japan either after admitting it "underestimated" how many people would want a console. 2.2m people there alone signed up to a Switch 2 preorder lottery and Nintendo has already warned some may be disappointed.

UK stock is scarce too with major retailers occasionally stocking more but this is getting snapped up within minutes.

