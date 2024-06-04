EA Sports finally confirms when FC 24 Euros update will go live

EA Sports has finally confirmed when its long-awaited FC 24update for the Euros will go live.

Electronic Arts confirmed in November 2023 that a free Euros update would be coming to the game ahead of the tournament kicking off on June 14 in Germany.

There was a promotion that ran between certain dates in December 2023 and January 2024 when players were able to get a Euros-specific Ultimate Team player item ahead of the tournament.

Options for this included England's Jack Grealish, Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk, France's Ousmane Dembele and three others.

There hadn't been much news since this confirmation but the EA Sports FC X / Twitter account has now revealed the free Euros update will be live on June 6.

A picture of a number of stars in the kits for their respective countries was posted with the caption: "Get ready for a festival of football. UEFA EURO 2024 is coming to #FC24 on June 6."

The image shows England's Jude Bellingham, Spain's Alvaro Morata and Portugal's Bernardo Silva among others.

It seems new kits released for the tournament will be included as part of the update along with the usual squad updates.

No further details appear to have been confirmed at the time of writing but if it's similar to the 2022 World Cup update that was shared for FIFA 23, the update will include a live mode where players can play along with what happens in the tournament, a tournament mode where players can lead a team to glory and Ultimate Team Euros-themed content.

