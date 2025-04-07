Did Final Fantasy 9 Remake just get officially teased by Square Enix?

Final Fantasy 9 Remake rumours have been around for a very long time and Square Enix itself may have just officially teased the game.



Final Fantasy 9 released on July 7 2000 and was the last game in the series to release on PS1. The game is considered to be one of the best in the Final Fantasy series because of its brilliant characters, strong story and charming world.

There have been rumours about a potential remake for a long time as players have been hopeful of it for a while.

And Square Enix may have teased it on its X / Twitter account.

Square Enix posted a screenshot from the game that said: "My memories will be part of the sky..." That was accompanied by the caption: "If you know, you know."

No spoilers but it refers to a key moment in Final Fantasy 9 and because there is so little accompanying info, and it's the first time it has been directly mentioned by Square Enix, many fans have speculated this is Square Enix finally teasing a remake of the game.

Rumours of a remake recently ramped up after a 25th Anniversary website for the game was launched and this post has now fanned them.

Recently, renowned leaker NateTheHate was asked on X / Twitter if he had heard anything about the rumoured remakes of Final Fantasy 9 and Final Fantasy Tactics.

In reply, he claimed: "Both remain in active development. FFIXR (Final Fantasy 9 Remake) isn't expected to see release in 2025. Maybe we'll see it launch in 2026."

A remake has not been officially confirmed by Square Enix.

