Preordering Nintendo Switch 2 consoles is not as easy as you'd expect

Preorders in most countries the Nintendo Switch 2 is being sold in have gone live and being able to grab one is a lot more difficult than you might expect.

And that's aside from demand and the Switch 2 not being available to preorder in the US yet because of Donald Trump's global tariffs.

Preorders of the console through retailers follow the usual procedure in that it's first come, first served to all. A number of retailers in Europe including the UK have already taken down the ability to preorder the console because they've sold their initial stock.

And those wanting to preorder the console directly through Nintendo will have to meet a set of minimum requirements to be eligible for one.

Nintendo has certain requirements that must be met for those who want to directly preorder the Switch 2 / Screenshot from Nintendo

When preorders go live in the US, those wanting to preorder the console through Nintendo will have to have had a live Nintendo Switch Online membership with a minimum of 12 months of paid membership and a minimum of 50 total gameplay hours as of April 2.

If eligible, an invitation email will be sent to the associated account and will be valid for 72 hours after preorders go live. These invitations are not transferrable.

After these have been sent to all registrants meeting the criteria, invitations will be sent to remaining eligible registrants on a first come, first served basis.

In Europe (including the UK), players will need to have had at least two years of continuous Nintendo Switch Online membership as of March 31, have a certain amount of time playing paid-for Switch games with priority going to those with more playtime and opted in to receive promo emails from Nintendo.

Depending on how well it sells, this criteria may be lowered and more people may be invited to preorder the console.

It's understood Nintendo has introduced these requirements to stop scalpers, who are people that buy and then resell products for a profit as they're difficult to get.



