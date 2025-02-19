New cards previewed from an upcoming Magic: The Gathering (MTG) collaboration with Final Fantasy have raised eyebrows because of how powerful a usually pretty harmless monster is.

MTG is a card game from Wizards of the Coast, which is a subsidiary of Hasbro, and it has teamed up with Square Enix to work on a Final Fantasy collection.



There are loads of iconic characters, monsters and even settings and activities that have been previewed from the decks releasing in June but there's one monster in particular that's piqued a lot of interest.

And that's the Jumbo Cactuar.

The borderless version of the Jumbo Cactuar card in the Magic: The Gathering - Final Fantasy collection / Wizards of the Coast

Cactuars in Final Fantasy games are usually small cacti with angular arms and legs that are fast and evasive, although they only take a few hits to defeat.

There are two versions of the Jumbo Cactuar card in the MTG collaboration, one with a border around it and one without and although each has different art, its ability is the same.

And that ability is 10,000 Needles, a deadly attack that these little creatures can dish out in the video games too.

The border version of the Jumbo Cactuar card in the Magic: The Gathering - Final Fantasy collection / Wizards of the Coast

According to DualShockers, Jumbo Cactuars require seven mana (two green and five other) to summon and it has poor stats for the amount it costs.

That's except for the 10,000 Needles ability which gives 9999/0 to its stats whenever it attacks. If it's given Trample, it will instantly win the game.

It's so powerful that players will need to find ways to get rid of it by sending it back into a hand or anything that stuns it or instantly kills it to stand a chance.

DualShockers says it expects the card to be restricted in many formats when the decks release except for Final Fantasy themed matches.

- YouTube In the first card previews of Magic: The Gathering – FINAL FANTASY, see some of the cards bringing this iconic game to Magic.

