Fortnite Chapter 6 XP changes blasted as a 'chore'

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 is now live and as with every new chapter, there have been some key changes - but there's one in particular that seems to have angered players online.

A number of gamers are outraged at a change developer Epic Games has made to gaining XP.

Epic previously said players could now progress a number of different passes regardless of the mode they're playing.

But many have pointed out that the daily XP of each mode has now merged as "one daily global bonus" instead of having daily quests in individual modes which would give players more XP for completing.

And players aren't happy at the additional grind.

This was posted in a Fortnite Subreddit and Redditors have been making their feelings known.

mabdog420 said: "Yeah unfortunately. They gotta make dailies give more XP to compensate."

GDRoger2, the original poster (OP), commented: "This game is becoming a chore man."

Vinceton added: "I'm tired, boss."

sciencep1e said: "Before the changes, I'd play Fortnite for an hour or two every day cycling through game modes. Now I play one drop maybe two drops max in BR and get my dailies and there's nothing left to do. Truly an insane change."

Augen76 said: "Some modes I could reliably get 200K in a session. Now lucky to get 50K."

slom26 said: "I did one daily and got credit for all three. Then that was it lol."

