GTA 6: What have we learned one whole year after the first trailer dropped?

It's been a whole year since Rockstar Games dropped the first trailer for GTA 6 which, it's safe to say, has since become the most highly-anticipated game of all time.

There has been a very small handful of official announcements about GTA 6 but speculation has been swirling and the rumour mill has been in overdrive for years now.

This is everything we've learned about GTA 6 in the past year.

When will GTA 6 release?

At present, we know that GTA 6 will release in Autumn 2025.

In the first trailer, Rockstar Games revealed the game would release in 2025 and that's been the only update from the studio itself on that front.

However in May, ahead of an earnings call, Rockstar's parent company Take-Two revealed the game will come out in Autumn 2025 and this was confirmed to still be on track ahead of its most recent earnings call in November.

What GTA 6 trailers have been released?

Rockstar has released just the one trailer for GTA 6 so far.

The studio will no doubt release more trailers in time, which fans are excitedly waiting for.

Looking at the GTA 5 trailer release schedule, the first trailer for that game dropped on 2 November 2011 with the second coming out on 14 November 2012, so there was more than a year between those two.

However screenshots were released during that time (12 July 2012) whereas this has so far not been the case with GTA 6.

- YouTube Song: Love Is A Long Road Artist: Tom Petty Written by Thomas Earl Petty and Michael W. Campbell Published by Universal ...

What GTA 6 leaks have happened?

There have not been any new official leaks since the trailer released.

However the trailer itself was leaked hours before it was due to be shared by Rockstar.

In 2022, Rockstar sustained a huge leak where more than 90 videos and photos of early in-game development footage were posted online.

So it seems Rockstar and Take-Two have really doubled down to make sure this kind of thing does not happen again.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.