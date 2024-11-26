How to get Juice WRLD skin in Fortnite

The Slayer Juice WRLD Outfit has dropped in Fortnite and for those keen to get hold of the skin and the content released alongside it, it's really easy to do.

From now through November 30, all players have to do to get the skin is to log in before that date to get access to it.

While it won't unlock immediately, according to a post on Fortnite's X / Twitter account, it will be available the next day.

As well as the skin, the 999 Knives Pickaxe, Back Bling and the Juice's WRLD Loading Screen will be available to redeem by doing this too.

If players miss the window to claim the items above, they’ll become available in the shop at a later date with the exception of the Juice's WRLD Loading Screen.

Fortnite also teased that a brand new Juice WRLD track will debut in Remix: The Finale on November 30 called 'Empty Out Your Pockets' alongside a release from Snoop Dogg called 'Another Part of Me' which features Sting.

Ten creator islands are also up for Island of the year and players can now vote for their favourite.

