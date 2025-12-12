White House issues fresh explanation for Trump’s covered hand

US president Donald Trump’s health has long been the subject of conversation during press conferences, with internet users questioning his “outstanding” MRI scan recently, noting how often he appears to fall asleep at official events, and pointing out bruising and bandages on his right hand.

It’s not the first time that the hand of the 79-year-old – who has also been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency - has made headlines, as earlier in the year reporters spotted a coat of make-up over part of his right hand at several events.

The latest incident came on Thursday, when he attended the White House Congressional Ball and his right hand was once again seen caked in heavy make-up.

Speaking to reporters earlier that day, after Trump’s hand was seen bandaged, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said: “We’ve also given you an explanation for that in the past. The president is literally constantly shaking hands.

“The Oval Office is like Grand Central Terminal. He is meeting with more people than any of you even know about on a daily basis.

“He's also on a daily aspirin regimen, which is something his physical examinations have said in the past as well, which can contribute to the bruise that you see.”

And in amongst all of this, Trump has been the subject of a viral photo appearing to show him using a walker, that was actually generated by AI.

The discourse has been shown to anger the Republican, as he took to Truth Social earlier this week to attack The New York Times for reporting on his wellbeing, accusing the outlet of being “seditious” and “perhaps even treasonous”.

