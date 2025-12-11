Kim Kardashian makes Fortnite debut: 'No one could have predicted this collab'

Fortnite has unveiled its next iconic star, and it’s none other than Kim Kardashian, in what the internet has already dubbed one of the gaming world’s most unexpected collabs.

The SKIMS mogul officially joins the Fortnite Icon Series on 13 December, having worked directly with developers to shape the stylish new additions coming to the island.

Players will be able to mix and match seven colourways, four necklines, three hairstyles, and more in a highly customisable Icon Outfit boasting over 25 variations. A sleek jacket can be toggled on or off, while a lineup of glam-themed accessories, including the Ring Light To Go Back Bling, lands in the Item Shop.

Fans can also recreate some of Kardashian’s most unforgettable moments thanks to new emotes, such as Slurp the Internet and the Diamond Drop Emote, where she sheds a few tears over her lost diamond earring.

The collab marks the Kardashian clan’s first-ever crossover with Fortnite, placing the reality star alongside previous Icon Series stars like Ariana Grande, Eminem and Sabrina Carpenter.

Unsurprisingly, once word of the collab hit the internet, fans spiralled into excitement.

"The concept of running b***es down on the Fortnite Island as Kim Kardashian," one humoured, while another gushed: "OMG F*** ALL OF YOU I JUST WANT MY KIM KARDASHIAN FORTNITE SKIN!"

A third added: "Fortnite really did their biggest one with the Kim Kardashian styles."

Meanwhile, one X/Twitter user summed up the general mood: "I can’t wait to be Kim Kardashian in Fortnite and smack b****es down in my sexy Skims set with my mini purse pickaxe. Iconic."

