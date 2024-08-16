Fortnite server status update as new season awaits for players

Fortnite servers usually go offline for a brief period ahead of a big update and the run up to Chapter 5 Season 4 of the popular game launching has been no exception.

Epic Games takes the game offline to roll out the update but players were able to download and pre-install it while they waited for the game to be live again.

The servers were down for a number of hours while the update took place.

But now as of 10am BST the servers seem to be back online so players can dive straight back into the action and see what the latest update of Fortnite has in store.

A promotion trailer revealed the season will be called Absolute Doom featuring a crossover with X-Men and more from the Marvel universe.

The crossover focuses on X-Men 97, an animated series on Disney+ which carries on where the 1990s series left off.

Although Doctor Doom makes a brief appearance in the series, it seems he's a much bigger focus in the Fortnite update.

There are a total of four new character skins, including characters Cyclops and Jubilee.

A number of X-Men characters are already in Fortnite with these characters almost completing the roster but Morph is still missing it seems.

Original characters have also got new Marvel skins, including Jonesy receiving a Captain America-inspired outfit which is showcased throughout the trailer.

Mysterio from the Marvel Universe is in there too, using his mind-bending powers to split into multiple targets.

In addition to Fortnite, there will be new content in LEGO Fortnite, Creative, Rocket Racing, and Festival.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.