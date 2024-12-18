Fortnite's Skibidi Toilet collab is sending fans into meltdown

Now this is something indy100 wasn't expecting to write today (or ever, for that matter) - but Fortnite is collaborating with Skibidi Toilet and is understood to mean there will be Skibidi skins available for players.

And as you can imagine, fans have been sent into meltdown on social media - both in disbelief and anticipation.

For those that don't know, Skibidi Toilet started out as a short video upload to YouTube by DaFuq !?Boom! which featured an animated head emerging from a toilet singing to the tune of a mashup between 'Give It to Me' by Timbaland and 'Dom Dom Yes Yes' by Biser King.

It's huge among Gen Alpha and a YouTube series of it has gone on to show an escalating war between Toilets and Cyborgs. Each episode is viewed by millions and millions of people across the world and it has become something of a cultural phenomenon.

Leaks and rumours suggested Fortnite was working on a Skibidi Toilet collab with the claimed skins from it posted online with each faction of the ongoing war represented.

Epic Games, the studio and publisher behind Fortnite, seemingly confirmed it with a cryptic Tweet.

A Plungerman skin and Skibidi Toilet backbling have been doing the rounds on social media, as seen in the tweet below.

And fans have absolutely lost their minds at this crossover.

One said: "They're putting f*****g WHAT in Fortnite???? We got f*****g Skibidi Toilet before the Street Fighter skins returned, you cannot make this s**t up."

Another posted an "absolute cinema" meme with the caption: "Skibidi Toilet getting into Fortnite before your dream collar or favourite skin gets a new skin."

One can't wait for it.

"The only thing left to do to match its cursed energy is to bring a Shrek skin into the mix," another said.

One said they will be "immediately" buying it.

And another posted: "Ok now that I actually see the skin it's meh but the Skibidi, kill it with fire, burn it to ashes."

Skibidi Toilet content is understood to be going live alongside Fortnite's Winterfest update.



