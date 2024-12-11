What does Fortnite first-person mode Ballistic look like?

Fortnite's new first-person mode called Ballistic has gone live, and players have said they are "stunned" by how it looks and plays on social media.



The new round-based 5v5 mode has gone into early access, and sees players try to plant a bomb with others trying to defend them from doing so.

As it's round-based, it means the sides switch every so often - there is no respawn until the round has finished.

In early access, there's only one map and there aren't many weapons to start off with.

But, players who have already played the early access release have said just how impressed they are by it on social media.

One simply said: "I can't believe this is Fortnite..."

Another showed off what it looked like and how the game played.

One said: "It's actually super, super sweet. If you're a fan of Valorant or Counter-Strike, you've got to check out this new game mode."

Another described it as "interesting".

One said: "Fortnite cooked again."

And alongside a clip of what appears to be a recreation of iconic Call of Duty map Nuketown, another said: "We've been cooking up a first-person mode in Fortnite with three different maps to play in."

