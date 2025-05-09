Steam Deck gets battery charge limit in new Valve test

Valve's Steam Deck beta build has been given a new battery charge limit control for players to try out.

The beta build of Valve's handheld console, which allows gamers to play PC games on the go through Steam, is an early access version of the console's operating system. It lets users test and provide feedback on certain new features and updates before being widely rolled out.

And to help users out with battery life, Valve is testing a new battery charge limit feature.

An update on Steam's website said: "Added Battery Charge Limit control to Settings > Power. This option allows you to set a maximum charge limit for your Steam Deck.

"Limiting the charge limit to 80 per cent can be beneficial for long term battery health. This can be useful if your Steam Deck is constantly being charged (i.e. docked) or very rarely has its battery depleted."

Valve is trialling 80 per cent battery charges with the Steam Deck / Photo by doram, iStock

Valve is hoping a successful trial of this will help to prolong the life of batteries used in Steam Deck consoles so that players don't always have to keep consoles docked or charge them more frequently as they get older.

Further updates to the build have been revealed too.



The website said: "Moved display dim and suspend timeout settings to Settings > Power. Moved 'Show Battery Percentage' setting to Settings > Power. Fixed pasting from on-screen keyboard."

There has also been a "speculative fix for rare DualSense Edge gyroscope related bug".

To be clear, these changes have not been widely rolled out yet and are only available to Steam Deck users with the beta build.

Elsewhere from indy100,a Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell game recently got a shock update from Ubisoft and Battlefield 3 has never looked better with a stunning remaster.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.