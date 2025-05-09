Nintendo Switch 2 US price rise warning from company president

Nintendo's president Shuntaro Furukawa has reportedly warned that Switch 2 prices could still be affected by Donald Trump's tariffs, but the company is working "quickly" to beat any potential rises.

As reported by Games Radar (via Yahoo Japan, translated via DeepL), Furukawa said: "If the assumption of tariffs changes significantly, we will consider and implement any price adjustments."

He said Nintendo's policy is to pay attention to tariffs and factor that into costs, but the priority is to promote the new console as much as possible.

Furukawa also reportedly acknowledged that demand in the US might drop because of the tariffs, as the prices of essentials could rise too.

Nintendo Switch 2 prices in the US could still be affected by Donald Trump's tariffs, the company's president has warned / Screenshot from Nintendo

This comes after Nintendo decided not to raise the price of the console or Mario Kart World bundle after pre-orders were delayed in the US.

Some accessories and associated products did go up in price, such as Amiibo, but the console cost remained at $449, with the bundle costing $499.

Nintendo paused pre-orders in the US and Canada at the start of April to "assess evolving market conditions" after Trump announced global tariffs on the same day the console was fully revealed.

Preorders have since gone live in both countries.

