Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell game gets shock update from Ubisoft

A game that's nearly 12-years-old in a series that feels as though it has been forgotten about has got a shock update from Ubisoft.

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Blacklist now has Steam achievements and these work retroactively for players, with achievements required for online play removed completely.



In an update shared on Steam, Ubisoft said: "We are pleased to announce Steam achievements are now available for Splinter Cell: Blacklist!

"As a heads up, achievements will be retroactively earned for the accomplishments already completed in your game. For the sync to happen, you need to launch the game once. Once synced, the previously unlocked Ubisoft Connect achievements will be automatically unlocked on Steam.

"To ensure that you can complete 100 per cent of the Steam Achievements for Splinter Cell: Blacklist, we've removed 19 achievements that required online services that are no longer available for the game."

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Blacklist released back in 2013 / Screenshot from Ubisoft

Amazingly for what was such a popular series, Splinter Cell: Blacklist is the last mainline entry and it released back in August 2013.



A Splinter Cell remake was confirmed in 2021 with a few new details about it being shared in 2022, including concept art, to coincide with Splinter Cell's 20th anniversary but there has been radio silence about it since.

It seems Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege has taken centre stage for Ubisoft on that front and continues to do so for now.

Elsewhere from indy100, an Infinity Nikki boycott continues despite reassurances from its developer and a Nintendo Switch 2 event attendee amazingly hits The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild credits in seven minutes.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.