Grand Theft Auto voice actor reveals what surprised him about GTA 6

The GTA 6 trailer was released yesterday and millions of gamers got a glimpse into what they can expect from the next installment of the popular video game series.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the trailer, sharing their excitement, while some described the game as "too woke," with the inclusion of the first female protagonist.

One of those adding their voice to the mix was Ned Luke - the voice actor behind the character of Michael in GTA 5 - who shared his reaction to the GTA 6 trailer during a livestream.

But there was one aspect of the trailer that surprised him the most...

“How big the asses are. That surprised me," Luke replied to the fan's question.



"There are some big asses in that trailer. I mean a lot of them. It’s almost every ass in that trailer, other than the male asses. They’re big, big. And that surprised me because Miami has got some not-big asses too. So I guess we’ll see.”

Got to say, it's not the takeaway most people have commented on or noticed about the trailer...

Meanwhile, the release date for GTA 6 isn't until 2025, and the trailer which dropped yesterday (December 5) and within 12 hours had broken the YouTube world record that had previously been set by MrBeast.

