The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has tech experts calling for urgent fixes

Tech experts say there's a "pressing need" for a patch to fix performance issues of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered on consoles.

Oblivion Remastered is the third best selling game of 2025 in the US already even though it's only been out since April 22, trailing only Monster Hunter Wilds and Assassin's Creed Shadows.

It was developed by Virtuos and published by Bethesda.

Tech experts at Digital Foundry recently revisited the game across consoles and found big issues still remain and hope to see a patch released to address these problems.

Its performance across PS5, PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X/S consoles has been described as a "disappointment" and players have been calling for fixes to address issues in reply to a number of Bethesda and Virtuos posts on social media.

Tech experts have called for an emergency patch for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered / Screenshot from Bethesda

Digital Foundry said: "All struggle with traversal hitches while roaming the open world. There's major sub-60fps frame-rates, where we've also discovered that performance slowly degrades with more playing time - quite possibly down to a memory leak.

"And finally, software freezes are the icing on the cake, with all PlayStation and Xbox platforms crashing to the system menu on loading a save one to many times.



"It's a dire position for any remaster to be in and developer Virtuos needs to address the game's stability - the crashes - as a priority.

"The game's not being done justice when so much technical baggage gets in the way of the experience - and so here's hoping that a patch update is imminent."

The publication says an update was given to Xbox version of the game shortly after launch but this was not focused on improving performance. Patch notes were not shared.

Elsewhere from indy100, check out our review of DOOM: The Dark Ages and the Gothic 1 Remake demo gets a huge update after swathes of player feedback.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.