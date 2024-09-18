GTA 6: Autumn 2025 release still on track says Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two

Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two has confirmed in an annual report that GTA 6 is still currently on track to release in Autumn 2025.

The document was made public on the same day of a shareholder meeting in which it was being discussed with the crucial detail that bosses are still planning for the game to come out as planned.

Rockstar dropped the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and confirmed the game would release at some point in 2025.

Ahead of an earnings call in May, Take-Two narrowed that release window down to Autumn 2025 and ahead of its most recent earning call in August, the company confirmed the release was on track.

And that remains true a month-and-a-half later as the annual report mentions GTA 6 is still scheduled for Autumn 2025 - twice.

There has been a lot of speculation and rumour the game was "internally delayed" to 2026 following a Tweet from a staff member at GTABase.com which was claimed to be based on information from "multiple devs across two studios".

However this was debunked by two insiders, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier and Insider Gaming owner Tom Henderson, who both reassured fans on social media the game had not been delayed.

Former Rockstar developer Obbe Vermeij recently said based on his experience with the development and delay of GTA 4, "Rockstar is probably not in a position to determine whether they will hit 2025 until May-ish".

But the update from Take-Two is a good sign for now.

