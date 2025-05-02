GTA 6 delayed: The biggest reactions as dismayed gamers forced to wait until 2026

Well, it’s the news the gaming world feared the most – GTA 6 has been delayed until 2026.

The first trailer for the game dropped two years ago, and in that time fans have been waiting with baited breath for the release window, which was originally slated for 2025.

Now, though, Rockstar has apologised to fans and confirmed the game won’t be out until May 26, 2026.

"We are very sorry that this is later than you expected," Rockstar said. "The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.

"With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.

"We look forward to sharing more information with you soon."

It didn’t take long for reactions from dismayed gamers to flood in online. Some joked that they'd be old and grey by the time the game dropped.

Some claimed they’d seen it coming a mile off.





Gamers were despairing at the latest update.

Others took issue with Rockstar's approach since the trailer dropped two years ago.





The jokes came in thick and fast.





Others revisited the 'we got XX before we got GTA VI meme'





However, some managed to see the positives.

