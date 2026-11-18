GTA 6 has the most advanced dynamic weather system we've seen yet from Rockstar Games - but what is it really like in practice? I've been hands-on with GTA 6 for 65 hours so far, reviewing it for The Independent.

The dynamic weather in this game is absolutely stunning, especially on a PS5 Pro. I've never seen more beautiful sunsets or sunrises, especially when experiencing this high in the skies in a plane as they happen.

Storms are spectacular and the way water reflects and reacts in the world around you is so realistic; from seeing standing water on roads, to footprints from really wet areas, to clothes getting more wet the more they're out in the rain.

The rain also causes poor visibility, meaning you have to stay on high alert if you're driving at night and a storm comes in.

Storms are actually not as frequent as you expect but that reflects the real life nature of them. Seeing the sky crack at night with Vice City lit up in fluorescent colours is truly a sight to behold.

The most noticeable impact this has is upon vehicles and how they handle. If it's been raining, cars are much more prone to sliding around, as they are if they're on dirt tracks and are not suited for this terrain.

It makes drifting around street corners and through junctions even more fun though.

There's fog as well which can roll in around the suburbs of Vice City and off the sea. This again causes poor visibility, as does some low-lying mist from high humidity in the waters of Gambit Bay.

The dynamic weather system not only looks incredible but also affects how the game plays / Rockstar Games

GTA 6 is Rockstar Games' latest entry into the world renowned Grand Theft Auto series. It's set in the fictional state of Leonida, a take on Florida, with Vice City (Miami) at its beating heart.

The game follows the story of Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos as they end up in the middle of a huge criminal conspiracy after what seems to be a simple score gets scuppered.

At times, they are forced to survive before they have any chance of thriving in this parody of The Sunshine State.

We've got consistent coverage of GTA 6 on Indy100 and The Independent around the game's launch and beyond, so keep it locked with us for everything you need to know.

GTA 6 releases 19 November on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S.

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