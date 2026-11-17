Donald Trump is once again claiming people have said he’s doing a “great job” with the US and that the country is “hot” – for some reason, no one believes him.

After not being seen for a number of days in public, the US president finally emerged from the White House to head on a trip to Asia.

While delivering remarks at the official dinner for the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Manila, Philippines, Trump tried to boast about how the US is doing under his leadership , and it’s the same tired story people have heard many times.

“Just over two years ago our country was not doing great. We were a dead country, frankly. Now we’re the hottest country anywhere in the world. That was said by most of you tonight … ‘Sir, you’re doing great! Your country’s hot!’ But I will tell you, under the past administration, we were a dead country. We would’ve been a dead country if they won,” Trump claimed.

It’s fair to say, not many people are buying his claim.

Someone speculated: “Literally no one said this. Ever.”

“Every Trump lie begins with a ‘Sir.’” another suggested.

Another wrote: “Fabricates nonsense right in front of their faces and then has to spew out idiocy.”

One person asked: “Are Americans as sick of hearing this s**t as the rest of the world is yet? .. because we’re tired of it.”

Another suggested: “Your same old shtick is tired and no one cares anymore. America hates you and has overwhelmingly rejected you.”

“America is hot - dumpster fires usually are,” joked another.

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