Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive has revealed updates on GTA 6's release date and pre-order details.

The company is hosting an earnings call on Friday (7 August) and before it starts, the company shared a release about its performance for the first quarter of its Fiscal Year 2027 while also forecasting what to expect.

This is to give investors and stakeholders an update on the financial performance of the company, with details included about what's being worked on across the company's portfolio, including studios such as Rockstar and 2K.

And the release confirmed GTA 6 remains on track to release on 19 November and pre-orders have been described as "exceptional".

In prepared remarks ahead of the call, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said: "Our excellent first quarter results reflect the power of our portfolio and disciplined execution across all of our labels.

"With these positive trends and excitement around the 19 November launch of GTA 6, we are reiterating our Fiscal 2027 Net Bookings outlook of $8.0 to $8.2 billion.

"Looking further ahead, we expect to sustain this new level of scale and generate strong cash flows, setting us on a path to deliver continued growth and long-term shareholder returns."

During the earnings call, Zelnick said: "Global excitement for the launch of GTA 6 continues to build, with the title having an exceptional start to pre-orders."

The company also shared a statement on the upcoming extended look.

Zelnick added: "With Rockstar Games' recent announcement of GTA 6: An Extended Look coming on 27 August, we believe that consumers' passion and anticipation for the next evolution of this iconic series will grow further leading up to the title's 19 November release."

GTA 6 is still on track to release on 19 November on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S / Rockstar Games

This comes after Rockstar and Netflix announced GTA 6: An Extended Look will premiere on the streaming service on Thursday 27 August at 3pm ET (8pm BST / 12noon PT) with the same video going live on Rockstar's official YouTube channel and website for free just six hours later.

An in-depth and first official look at gameplay is expected from this, including some of the innovative mechanics Rockstar is expected to introduce.

There has been a lot of speculation swirling about how long the first look will run for but this is currently unconfirmed.

GTA 6 releases 19 November on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S.

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