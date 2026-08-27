GTA 6 LIVE: Netflix extended look premiere imminent

The Netflix premiere of GTA 6: An Extended Look is imminent where loads of new details will be revealed and Indy100 will be covering it live as it releases.

It starts on Thursday (27 August) at 3pm ET (8pm BST / 12noon PT) with the same video being live on Rockstar Games' official YouTube channel and website, where it can be viewed for free, six hours later.

This comes after Rockstar shared an official statement about the series of GTA 6 gameplay leaks that have been posted online, saying developers at the studio are "heartbroken".

Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below has all the latest Grand Theft Auto 6 extended look reveals, Rockstar announcements, gameplay updates, screenshots, leaks, map theories, release date news and live updates as they happen.

GTA 6 Netflix LA billboard Netflix shared a photo of a billboard in Los Angeles promoting GTA 6: An Extended Look on the streaming service. Net to the Netflix logo is a slogan that says "I ❤️ Vice City" with the heart in the distinct GTA 6 colours. GTA 6: An Extended Look premieres on Netflix at 3pm ET (8pm BST / 12noon PT) with the same video being live on Rockstar's official YouTube channel and website, where it can be viewed for free, six hours later.

Netflix GTA 6 extended look premiere imminent The Netflix premiere of GTA 6: An Extended Look is just hours away when loads of new GTA 6 details, including an expected first official look at gameplay, will be revealed. It will be available to watch on the streaming service at 3pm ET (8pm BST / 12noon PT) with the same video being live on Rockstar's official YouTube channel and website, where it can be viewed for free, six hours later. The mobile app says the extended look will last 26 minutes. Netflix confirmed the footage captured in the extended look was entirely on a base PS5.

GTA 6 prologue leaks online CyberLeeks has posted whats understood to be a portion of the prologue for GTA 6 online. For those not wanting to spoil the story or anything relating to gameplay, be careful on social media and checking out certain forums.

Another YouTuber shares GTA 6 tease See on Instagram YouTuber and influencer MikeShowSha has also teased about sharing GTA 6 details once the extended look is released. In a machine translated post on Instagram, he said: "In July, I visited the Rockstar North studios to discover GTA 6. "Thank you @rockstargames for the invite!! That was INCREDIBLE!! (I still can't believe it 😱👀) I can't wait to tell you about it!"

Rockstar comments on YouTuber's post teasing new GTA 6 details Rockstar Games has commented on a X / Twitter post from a YouTuber teasing they will soon be sharing more details about GTA 6. TGG posted: "Last month I was invited to Rockstar North in Edinburgh. While there, I learned exclusive information about GTA 6. As soon as the Extended Look is out, I'm telling you everything. Tomorrow. Thank you to everyone at @RockstarGames who made this happen, I can't wait." And Rockstar replied to the post with two emojis: "🦍💛"

Rockstar Games official 'heartbroken' statement on GTA 6 leaks Rockstar Games has shared an open letter to fans on social media addressing the GTA 6 leaks that have been posted online. The letter said: "We know that many of you have been waiting to hear from us regarding the events of the past week. "It would be an understatement to say that having videos of Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay leak in this way has been heartbreaking for our team and this is obviously not how we intended for you to see the game after all this time. "We are very sorry that everything has taken as long as it has - from getting the game finished (nearly there!) to sharing more details and official gameplay and providing the community with everything you want to know. "We are very excited for everyone to see the extended look tomorrow (Thursday 27 August). It has taken longer than we wanted to get it ready but as with everything we do, we know we need to exceed your expectations and we are determined to deliver at the level you expect and deserve. "While it is unfortunate that the intended game experience may now be impacted by some spoilers, we hope that everyone will wait a bit longer to experience the game for themselves on 19 November. "We want to thank everyone in the community who has reached out with messages of support this past week - your words have meant more to this team than you can imagine. "Ultimately, we are making this game for you and without you, we would not have the privilege of making games. We look forward to sharing more with you soon." This comes as CyberLeeks is understood to have posted another gameplay video ending with a cutscene featuring Lucia.

Yet another GTA 6 'leak' posted CyberLeek seems to have shared another GTA 6 leak and this one is called 'game store'. It's seemingly the third one today and there are a lot of claims on social media that the leaker is trying to get as much content out as possible before An Extended Look releases on Thursday (27 August).

Even more GTA 6 'leaks' posted online CyberLeek has posted even more videos of what appears to be GTA 6 gameplay online. The latest two videos are understood to be called 'beach 2' and 'strip club 2'. CyberLeek received a backlash on social media after opening up a poll on Monday (24 August) asking if the community wants to see what they claim is footage of GTA 6's prologue. So far, CyberLeek appears to have leaked gameplay but this would be the first video that would enter story spoiler territory if true. CyberLeek has been sharing these videos in what they say is a protest of the game not releasing with physical copies - but the 'leaks' are also linked to a cryptocurrency and CyberLeek has been running polls where people can pay to vote for what they want to see next. Each video 'leaked' so far also includes a mention of the memecoin throughout.

New leak posted online True to their word, CyberLeek has posted what's understood to be yet another GTA 6 leak online after 'nudist town' won the poll. CyberLeek is now teasing a leak of what's claimed to be the GTA 6 prologue, putting up a poll asking the community if it would want this to be shared or not. The poll says CyberLeek has been avoiding spoilers and wants to see what's wanted before delving into this. All of the 'leaks' so far have been of gameplay or the open world but this would be the first one that would enter spoiler territory for the GTA 6 story.

GTA 6 leaks continue with next one 'revealed' A leaker or group known as CyberLeek continues to share what appear to be clips of GTA 6 gameplay footage and it seems there's a clear frontrunner of what's coming next. CyberLeek has been sharing these videos in what they say is a protest of the game not releasing with physical copies - but the 'leaks' are also linked to a cryptocurrency and CyberLeek has been running polls where people can pay to vote for what they want to see next. The latest poll asks fans if they want to see 'beach', 'nudist town' or 'strip club 2' with 'nudist town' out in front by a large margin at the time of writing. Each video 'leaked' so far also includes a mention of the memecoin throughout.

Elsewhere from Indy100:

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings.